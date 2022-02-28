Namibia: Bittler Elected New Khomas Netball Chairperson

28 February 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Dimitri Bittler was on Saturday elected the new chairperson of Khomas Netball, the regional netball governing body, which also administers the Super 10 League.

The elections, which were held at the Windhoek Youth Resource Centre, saw a total of 13 affiliates casting their votes as they installed a new leadership that will serve until 2025.

Bittler will be deputised by Willemina Pieters.

Connie Samaria was re-elected as secretary general; Elizabeth Max was installed as deputy secretary general and Davey Faustinus as the treasurer. Jeanine van Zyl is the public relations officer, while Victoria Iipumbu was elected the fixtures' secretary.

Saturday's annual general meeting also adopted the chairperson's report, covering activities of the previous season, and also adopted the treasurer's report covering financial matters from last season.

The meeting also resolved that the 2022 Super 10 League season kicks off on 12 March, and also admitted four new teams to the Khomas Netball fold. The teams are the Ministry of Mines and Energy; Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare; Unam Dr Hage Geingob School of Medicine; and the men's team of African Catwalkers (Afrocats).

The elections were presided over by Netball Namibia secretary general Imelda Nerongo, and were attended by 13 of the 15 affiliates of Khomas Netball.

