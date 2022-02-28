Nigeria: Serap Sues Buhari Over Failure to Probe Alleged Misuse of Security Votes By Govs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999 as well as to ensure the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible.

The suit followed Buhari's 2022 New Year Message in which he had raised concerns about the persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country, and his promise in his 2015 inaugural speech to check gross corruption and ensure that there is accountability at all levels of government in the country.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/189/2022 filed last week at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP was seeking an order of mandamus to compel Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel Buhari to direct Malami to prosecute anyone suspected to be responsible, as appropriate; if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and to recover any mismanaged public funds.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Ms. Joke Fekumo, read in part, "Longstanding allegations of mismanagement of security votes have hugely contributed to the growing insecurity in the country, and the failure to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians. As revealed by a recent report by Transparency International (TI), most of the funds appropriated as security votes are spent on political activities, mismanaged or simply stolen. It is estimated that security votes add up to over N241.2 billion every year.

"On top of appropriated security votes, state governments also receive millions of dollars yearly as international security assistance. While sitting state governors may enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution, they do not enjoy immunity from investigation.

"Any allegations of mismanagement of security votes against sitting governors can and should be investigated pending the time they leave office and lose immunity. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit."