Nigeria: NUPENG Expresses Concern Over PIA Implementation

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) has expressed concern over the implementation of the nation's Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA).

The concern was expressed at the weekend by the re-elected Chairman, Port Harcourt Council of the union, Mr. Mina Samuel in Owerri, during the occasion of their quadrennial delegates conference.

He noted that the development was comparable to handing over the industry to local content companies. He, however, promised to ensure improved working condition of members. According to him, it was worrisome to operate with anti-union posture of most local content companies in Nigeria.

"How can we develop the industry where some management have refused to respect the fundamental rights and privileges of workers?

"The rate at which companies are turning workers to casuals is alarming and heart breaking. The workers in oil and gas sector are helpless in the face of precarious work, which has become the order of the day, " he regretted.

The NUPENG's zonal boss also observed that governments at all levels have not developed the political will to implement the regulatory framework that are workers-friendly, even as governments and management at all levels have forgotten in a hurry that labour creates wealth.

Expressing confidence in the nation's workforce, he disclosed that Nigerian workers were among those that rose to the occasion to operate all facilities across the upstream, midstream and downstream, in the oil and gas sector during the dreaded COVID-19 outbreak.

Samuel boasted that Nigerian workers have proven that they have the skill, qualification, experience and technical knowledge, required to develop the oil and gas sector, despite the lack of rewards for labour by most management.

He promised to ensure a harmonious working relationship between NUPENG staff and management.

Present at the occasion were representatives of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and representatives of other zones.