Zimbabwe: Haz Name Team for Women's Jnr World Cup

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have named the team to represent the country at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in April, in South Africa.

The event was scheduled to take place last December but it was moved to April due to Covid-19. It will now take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Zimbabwe's junior women will be among the 16 countries competing in the tournament.

Prior to the postponement of the event last year, the national association had named an 18-member team and five non-travelling players.

However, HAZ announced an adjusted team of 20 on Sunday and one non-travelling player.

Team: Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbst, Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Gugulethu Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terbalanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling: Ella Allardice.