Zimbabwe: Haz Name Team for Women's Jnr World Cup

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have named the team to represent the country at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in April, in South Africa.

The event was scheduled to take place last December but it was moved to April due to Covid-19. It will now take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Zimbabwe's junior women will be among the 16 countries competing in the tournament.

Prior to the postponement of the event last year, the national association had named an 18-member team and five non-travelling players.

However, HAZ announced an adjusted team of 20 on Sunday and one non-travelling player.

Team: Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbst, Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Gugulethu Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terbalanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling: Ella Allardice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X