Zimbabwe: President Hands Over Buses to Govt Institutions

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has handed 15 buses to the security services, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Parliament as the Second Republic continues to capacitate different Government departments.

Of the 15 buses, eight went to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Air Force and the Zimbabwe National Army, while 5 went to the JSC, with Parliament getting two.

In his remarks at the State House this morning after handing over the buses to the three institutions, the President said the buses represent his Government promise to be a listening administration which responds to the needs of its people.

"These buses are coming because as a listening President we always respond to the needs of the people," the President said.

