Zimbabwe: 12 More Zinara Employees Arrested

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested 12 more Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) employees for fraud involving $9,8 million after they created fake tap cards which they swiped for motorists at Shurugwi tollgate.

The suspects are Moreblessing Dzimba, Phylis Mawere, Farai Mutamba, Cleopatra Chihweta, Ishmael Mudzamiri, Kelvin Magwiranhaka, Oleen Magumise, Agnes Ngara, Esnath Manda, Jackson Kazembe, Tanyaradzwa Samupanya and Masciline Mwenje who are accused of fraud involving more than $9.8million.

They are expected to appear in court soom.

In a statement yesterday, ZACC confirmed the developments.

"Zacc has arrested 12 more Zinara revenue clerks at the Shurugwi Tollgate. It is alleged the gang created fake tap cards which they swiped to allow motorists using the online payment system passage, while they collected the cash for themselves.

Last Friday, two Zinara senior employees were arrested at the Shurugwi Tollgate by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), on allegations of facing about 234 counts of fraud involving $6,8 million.

The two, are supervisors Lilian Svinurai and Peter Pikita.

The two were in the habit of using Zinara swiping cards and pocketing State money.

They were arrested following a tip off and the net will soon close in on other suspects implicated in the scam as investigations continue.

Seven other employees at the tollgate were arrested in 2021.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X