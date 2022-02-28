Nigeria: Buhari Commends BUA Group for Bridging Cement Deficit Gap

28 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The BUA Group chairman says the support of President Buhari for Nigerian enterprise has been unflinching.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday applauded the BUA Group for its strides in narrowing the gap between demand and supply of cement in the country.

The President spoke at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a top delegation from BUA Group, led by the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, which was on a thank-you visit.

President Buhari had last month visited Sokoto to commission the Line 4 of BUA Cement, which would ensure further availability of cement, of which Nigeria suffers about three million tonnes deficit.

"I want to congratulate you on your success," the spokesperson for Mr Buhari, Femi Adesina, quoted the President as telling the BUA Group Chairman.

"And I thank you for mobilizing senior members of your Group to come and say thank you to me. It is remarkable. What you have done in bridging the gap of cement supply in the country is quite commendable. You have proven that the productive capacity of a country is very important."

Mr Rabiu said the BUA Group was currently building more factories in two different parts of the country, which will contribute about six million additional tonnes to cement supply.

He added: "Your presence at the commissioning of our Line 4 sends a strong message of commitment to industrialization of our country. Like you often say, we need to add value to what we produce with locally sourced raw materials, and we remain committed to it. We are ready to work with the Federal Government, and all other relevant stakeholders. The consistent effort of the Government in supporting local capacity has helped us a great deal."

The BUA Group Chairman said the support of President Buhari for Nigerian enterprise was unflinching, "and we are encouraged to add more value."

He further thanked the President for what he called his "forthrightness, vision, and passion for Nigeria."

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

February 25, 2022

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X