Namibia: Large U.S Business Delegation Arrives in Namibia to Explore Investment and Commercial Opportunities

28 February 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Representatives from several major U.S. companies will begin a visit to explore investment and commercial opportunities in Namibia on Monday, 28 February

Leading the delegation is Akunna Cook, a visiting senior U.S State Department Official responsible for the United States' economic diplomacy for all of Africa. The delegation includes officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Power Africa, the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa and major American firms in the industries of construction and engineering, energies, and health.

The U.S Embassy in Namibia in a statement said Cook and the delegation will meet with Namibian government leadership and potential Namibian business partners. Together, they will explore current and future opportunities for projects ranging from infrastructure improvements to green hydrogen, to health systems advancements.

The U.S. Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires Jessica Long said American companies bring with them the world's best skills and highest quality products and services.

She said the business delegation offers American expertise in infrastructure development, renewable energy development like solar and green hydrogen, and healthcare management.

"I see tremendous opportunities in Namibia for these industries, which can drive Namibia's current and future economic growth. American companies also believe in Corporate Social Responsibility and contribute broadly in the countries in which they work, for example by employing locally and training Namibians invaluable skills," Long said.

Chargé d'Affaires Jessica Long and Ms Cook will also host a networking event for Namibian entrepreneurs to connect them to resources to scale up their businesses. One of those resources is the USAID TradeHub, which helps entrepreneurs launch exports to South Africa and the United States.

This is the first in a series of economic diplomacy visits the State Department will undertake to advance U.S. trade and investment with Africa as part of the whole-of-government Prosper Africa initiative.

Namibia is Cook's last stop on her Prosper Africa economic diplomacy visit to the region, which includes Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Namibia.

Akunna Cook, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the Biden-Harris Administration will lead the business delegation.

