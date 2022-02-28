Malawi: Macra Confiscates Equipment for Fast Networks Limited for Contravening Communications Act

The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has confiscated equipment for the newly established internet service provider - Fast Networks Limited - for allegedly contravening the Communications Act.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, MACRA says the company was operating an international gateway fibre link for the provision of internet services.

The act is in conflict with the country's Communications Act.

The Authority says provision of any information and communication technology (ICT) services without a licence is illegal, warning that anyone found contravening the law will face justice.