Nigeria: Fully Employed Nigerians Dipped By 54.41 Percent in 5 Years - Rewane

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has lamented the increasing level of poverty in Nigeria noting that the number of fully employed Nigerians had dipped by 54.41 per cent in the last five years.

He stated this during the Stanbic IBTC 2022 Economic Outlook Webinar that were attended by other speakers such as Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking; Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients; Executive Director Client Solutions - BunmiDayo-Olagunju and OlumideOyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

Rewane noted the imbalance in Federal Government's finances such that the expenditure currently stands at N19.63 trillion while its revenue stands at N10.71 trillion.

He stated: "This represented a fiscal deficit of N8.92 trillion, which translates to an increasing level of poverty, inflation, unemployment and the number of out-of-school children. The number of fully employed Nigerians had dipped by 54.41 per cent in the last five years and the working population grew by 18.45 per cent, while 50 per cent of Nigerians remain idle."

Highlighting Nigeria's fiscal position in five years, he noted that while oil prices increased by 62.36 per cent; currency and balance of trade weakened by 239.76 per cent and 35.95 per cent respectively, with gross external reserves gaining 39.29 per cent.

According to him, sustained supply concerns have helped to shore up global oil prices above $80 per barrel while the Central Bank of Nigeria has continued to step up its intervention programme in the forex market as the nation's gross external reserves continue to dwindle.

Also, he said, the naira has continued to witness increased pressure due to excess liquidity.

He stated: "The nation's economy is expected to continue its rebound as witnessed in the last quarter of 2021 while oil prices are likely to remain high as major economies re-open fully and oil demand picks up. Furthermore, the advent of COVID-19 vaccines has continued to discount the impact of Omicron on oil demand while the effect of the Iran nuclear deal is expected to push up the nation's oil supply to the global market. This is expected to provide more support to Nigeria's earnings."

Commenting, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank noted that Stanbic IBTC, through its business advisory services, has continued to help its customers make good investments decisions and provide them with business financing.

Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients also of Stanbic IBTC Bank said the organisation has continued to partner with the CBN in its various intervention programmes such as the Real Sector Fund, Anchor Borrowers Fund, and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), amongst others.

