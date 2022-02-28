Kenya: Five People Killed in Dawn Accident Along Kisii-Nyamira Highway

Kisii — Five people were on Monday morning killed on the spot following a road accident on Monday morning along the Kisii-Nyamira highway.

According to police, the accident occurred when a fourteen-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV) hit a stationery lorry along the highway.

A police report stated that the PSV was heading to Kisii when it collided with the lorry at about 4.00am.

"The trailer was packed by the roadside when the mentioned Nissan matatu hit it from behind killing five people-all males of above 40yrs, instantly," the report stated.

Seven other people including two women who were seriously injured were rushed to Kisii level Six hospital for treatment.