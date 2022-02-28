Kenya: NCCK Calls for Amendment to Sections of the Children's Bill

Nairobi — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Assembly to amend sections of the Children's Bill (National Assembly Bill No 38 of 2021) that make responsible parenting impossible.

Through a Memorandum presented to the Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, the NCCK pointed out provisions that would stop parents disciplining their children or providing them with religious guidance.

Specifically, the NCCK General Secretary Reverend Canon Chris Kinyanjui noted that provisions on religious guidance in the Bill would allow children to overrun parental guidance, thereby threaten to upset family cohesion.

In addition, Kinyanjui said the NCCK is opposed to the provision on reproductive health services and information to children in contravention of Article 11 of the Constitution of Kenya.

"It is noteworthy that the generalities of the provisions in the Bill would allow children to access reproductive health services and information without parental supervision or knowledge, further negating parental responsibility," he said.

Kinyanjui said scientific evidence shows that long-term use of family planning methods has negative effects on the reproductive health of humans and would be devastating on the children.

The NCCK boss further called for the deletion of the provision that criminalizes circumcision of male children, noting that male circumcision is scientifically proven to be medically beneficial.

Parents and medical workers, Kinyanjui said, would therefore be jailed for actions meant to protect the health of their children.

According to the memorandum, the character of the nation is shaped by the character of its children, who are formed in the family and society setting adding that he law should therefore support parenting and not make it difficult.