Kenya: Juja Farm Residents Living in Fear After Hyena Attacks

Kiambu — Residents of Juja Farm in Kiambu County have petitioned the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to save them from the constant hyena menace that has claimed the lives of three people in the last two months.

They said they live in fear of the ferocious beasts that roam their neighborhood at night looking for prey, adding that the animals have also killed several of their livestock.

The latest victim of the beasts was 35-year-old Robert Mwangi, a labourer at a local quarry who was attacked by the animals as he walked home at Athi Village, Juja Sub County on Thursday night.

The other two victims were killed on different dates in November and December last year.

A dismembered body of Mwangi was discovered by neighbors in a bush on Friday morning after he was mauled by about eight hyenas.

Martin Nzioka, his colleague at the quarry said the body had been so badly mutilated that they were only able to identify him from the clothes and boots he was wearing.

The locals claimed that their pleas to KWS to remove the animals from the area have been ignored.

Led by Kalimoni MCA Godfrey Mucheke, they said they will be forced to take the matter to court if KWS fails to act.

"We are tired of losing our people to these animals and no action was being taken to address the matter. Why can't they be taken to the nearby Ol Donyo Sabuk game reserve? We should value the lives of our people," said Mucheke.

He said none of families of the victims of the hyena attacks have been compensated by the government and added that despite him writing several letters to the KWS over the matter, no response was forthcoming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are left with no option but to go to court to seek compensation for the families of the victims since the government has turned a deaf ear to our pleas," said Mucheke.

Villagers feared that their children who leave very early in the morning to go to school might fall prey to these animals.

Most of the hyena victims are helpless drunkards who are attacked as they head home from their drinking spree.

"These animals roam in packs of over five and they will overpower you and with our children going to school as early as 5am, how safe are they from these animals?" wondered Roselyn Nduta, a mother.

They also claimed that they stopped getting to their homes late and have been forced to move in groups for fear of the animals.

Athi village is one of the remotest parts of Juja Sub County bordering Kiambu and Machakos counties.