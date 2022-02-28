South Africa: SA Records 1,266 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 1 266 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 673 257.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase in cases represents a 6.7% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (42%), followed by the Western Cape (18%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga 8% and the North West accounted for 7%. The Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape 3%; Limpopo 2%, while the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases.

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. The NDoH reported 38 deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 229 to date," the NICD said.

A total of 23 071 788 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 11 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.