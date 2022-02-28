South Africa: President Terminates Employment of General Sitole

28 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, by mutual agreement, terminated the employment contract of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole.

In a statement, the Presidency said this is with effect from 31 March 2022.

"President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner's contract is in the best interests of the country," said the Presidency.

The time in the lead up to Sitole's departure will enable a proper hand over of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS, who had been assisting Sitole.

"I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as National Commissioner.

"I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours," said President Ramaphosa.

An announcement will be made in due course on filling of the position of the SAPS National Commissioner following Sitole's departure.

Sitole was appointed to the post in November 2017.

