South Africa: Section27 to Run Two-Day Constitutionalism Lecture Series and Plaas to Examine the Impact of Seismic Surveys

analysis

There will be two United Nations international days this week - Zero Discrimination Day and World Wildlife Day. Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group is launching an online support group for young adults with diabetes.

On Monday, 28 February at 9am, SECTION27, in partnership with the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and Constitution Hill, will be launching a lecture series on "Democracy and Constitutionalism". The virtual event will run until 1 March and is intended to bring together young leaders, civil society organisations and social movements in an "intergenerational discussion on constitutionalism, the rule of law and democracy", according to SECTION27. You can register and access the event programme here.

At 2pm on Monday, an online seminar will be hosted by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the Institute for Security Studies and Wits University, focused on "Costing effective violence prevention for South Africa". The seminar will involve a discussion of the findings from an evidence review of interventions intended to prevent violence against women and children. The chair of the discussion is Diketso Mufamadi, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria. Register for the event here.

Tuesday, 1 March is Zero Discrimination Day,...