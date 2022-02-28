South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Launches Mobile Agri-Processing On Wheels Initiative in Vredenburg

press release

Western Cape launches innovative agri-processing on wheels initiative in Vredenburg

On Friday, 25 February 2022, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer, accompanied by the Executive Mayor of Saldanha Bay, Councillor André Truter, and the Executive Mayor of the West Coast District Municipality, Alderman Roelof Strydom, launched the Western Cape Department of Agriculture's mobile Agri-Processing on Wheels Initiative at the Genesis Hub in Vredenburg.

A first for South Africa, the Agri-Processing on Wheels Initiative consists of a mobile unit where meat and fruit and vegetable processing can be demonstrated to agri-preneurs.

Meyer: "Innovation is one of the values of the Western Cape Government. Currently, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has an agri-processing facility based at Elsenburg, which cannot be easily accessed by those further away from Elsenburg."

Executive Mayor André Truter expressed the municipality's appreciation to the Western Cape Department of Agriculture for launching the initiative on the West Coast.

Truter: "We are thankful to the Department. Urban farming is becoming increasingly important. We are ready to support this agri-processing initiative and look forward to bringing more youth into the programme."

Meyer continues: "This innovative mobile agri-processing initiative extends the basket of agri-processing services as it will enable officials to develop the agri-processing capacity in the Western Cape by offering demonstrations and workshops to interested groups across the Western Cape Cape."

"The aim is to enable agri-processing businesses to thrive, create more jobs and build a vibrant rural economy."

"Today's launch will be replicated in districts across the Western Cape as we bring the possibility of agri-processing and value-adding closer to our people," concludes Meyer.

For further information, email Agri-ProcessingOnWheels@westerncape.gov.za