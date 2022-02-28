Zimbabwe: Chamisa Bars Public Journalists From Rallies

Columbus Mavhunga / VOA
Nelson Chamisa, left, leader of the Zimbabwe Citizens’ Coalition for Change, at a rally in Gokwe.
28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred journalists perceived to be working with the ruling party Zanu PF from his rallies.

The opposition leader, who has made incendiary remarks at his rallies, shocked many in the media fraternity when he said his party will limit access to its rallies.

This is in stark contrast to what he purportedly stands, for as journalists world over usually have unfettered access to political activities.

"We will limit access to our venues to those who are genuine journalists, who are not working for Zanu (PF) and we know it," said Mr Chamisa in apparent reference to the State ran news stables which he has always railed against.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X