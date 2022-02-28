South Africa: Big Victory for the State As Unions Lose Bid to Force Public Sector Wage Increases

analysis

The Constitutional Court's ruling has reinforced the government's powers and discretion to enter into collective agreements or renege on them when it can no longer afford to do so. It also strengthens the state's hand as wage negotiations for 2022 with trade unions start in March.

The Constitutional Court has handed the government a huge victory, backing its decision to not award inflation-beating wage increases to 1.2 million public servants in 2020 that could have further weakened South Africa's public finances.

In a unanimous judgment handed down on Monday, 28 February, the top court found that the collective agreement detailing wage increases over three years - entered into by the government and trade unions representing public servants in 2018 - was "invalid and unenforceable".

The Labour Appeal Court had found in December 2020 that the collective agreement was invalid. The unions - including the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union, South African Democratic Teachers' Union, and the Public Servants Association of South Africa - approached the ConCourt in August 2021 to challenge the appeal court's ruling.

The ConCourt found that clause 3.3 of the collective agreement was not compliant with sections 78 and 79 of the Public Services Act....