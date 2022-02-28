South Africa: When the Choice of Chief Justice Is Tainted and Polluted, the Whole Country Suffers

analysis

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

South Africa in general, and the judiciary in particular, need judicial leadership. The conduct of the Judicial Service Commission does not make things any easier.

This publication has recently been the site of a debate about allegations that the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, repeated allegations of sexual harassment against Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. The article by amaBhungane went on to question her involvement in politically sensitive cases. Khaya Sithole has called into question the speculative nature of these claims.

Who is correct is not the province of this column, save for the need to reflect on the reasons for this controversy. Two candidates for the highest judicial office, both with distinguished records, have now become victims of the disaster that was the hearing conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Thanks to the ineptitude of the acting chair of the JSC, Justice Xola Petse, Dali Mpofu SC was allowed to launch an unprecedented personal attack on Justice Mlambo without any justification. It is all very well pointing...