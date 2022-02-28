South Africa: When the Choice of Chief Justice Is Tainted and Polluted, the Whole Country Suffers

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Professor Balthazar

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

South Africa in general, and the judiciary in particular, need judicial leadership. The conduct of the Judicial Service Commission does not make things any easier.

This publication has recently been the site of a debate about allegations that the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, repeated allegations of sexual harassment against Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. The article by amaBhungane went on to question her involvement in politically sensitive cases. Khaya Sithole has called into question the speculative nature of these claims.

Who is correct is not the province of this column, save for the need to reflect on the reasons for this controversy. Two candidates for the highest judicial office, both with distinguished records, have now become victims of the disaster that was the hearing conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Thanks to the ineptitude of the acting chair of the JSC, Justice Xola Petse, Dali Mpofu SC was allowed to launch an unprecedented personal attack on Justice Mlambo without any justification. It is all very well pointing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X