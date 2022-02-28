South Africa: Mother of Asthmatic Children Fights for Air in Dirty Shadow of Coal Power Stations

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jorisna Bonthuys

Girls and young women living in marginalised communities are extremely vulnerable to the effects of the unfolding climate crisis on their mental health and well-being, and on their future prospects. In three articles, we focus on a range of impacts from economic hardship and an uneven hunger burden during lean drought months to the anxiety caused by living with urban floods. And the underreported health risks and distress of fighting for survival in the dirty shadow of a coal-fired power station.

If you follow the coal trucks on Schonland Drive in Emalahleni, you can easily access a multitude of coal waste mountains, just a stone's throw away from the entrance to the Witbank TB Specialised Hospital. This is where Vosman's informal coal collectors gather low-grade coal rejects. It fuels many local households when there are power outages in the area.

Although Mbali Mathebula, 25, can buy a bag of cheap coal for R40 from these collectors, she cannot use it for cooking or warming. Burning either coal or wood would suffocate her children.

She sets her alarm to ring three or four times a night so that she can check whether her children are still breathing. Both Princess Nondumiso, 8,...

