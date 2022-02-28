South Africa: Are the Govt's Animal Welfare Moves Progress or 'Spookasem'?

analysis

Parliamentarians slam Departments of Agriculture and Environment for lack of answers on animal welfare.

The future welfare of wild animals in human care was in good hands, the Parliamentary Committees on Environment and Agriculture were told last week. There were neat PowerPoints and assured speakers to prove it. The facts were self-evident.

A ground-breaking High-Level Panel (HLP) Report last year by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) was being implemented successfully. Veterinarians in the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) were working on an Animal Welfare Bill. Everything was under control. There was no urgency. DALLRD would hold the fort.

Was there something wrong with this picture? Yup, almost everything. It was mostly spin. Rather like praising the yellow and red in a painting mostly brown and black. At question time it began falling apart. Parliamentarians weren't buying it. One declared it spookasem (ghost breath).

What about timelines and deadlines, they asked. Without them, assertions were merely statements of intention and who could believe those? Agriculture has been working on drafting the Animal Welfare Bill for years. When is it expected to be complete? "Around 2023 or 2024," perhaps.

Are the departments working on standards...