South Africa: Northern Cape Drought Takes Its Toll On Young People's Mental Health

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jorisna Bonthuys

'Great frustration and dashed dreams'. Young people -- and especially girls and young women -- living in marginalised communities are extremely vulnerable to the effects of the unfolding climate crisis on their mental health and wellbeing and on their future prospects. In a series of three articles, we explore this topic.

The story of drought in Williston in the Northern Cape, it turns out, is also the story of a prized picture displayed on a fridge door in a tiny house on the outskirts of this town.

This picture of a smiling netball team has been bleached by the sun. You can't really distinguish all the team members. Nevertheless, the image is kept as a reminder -- something deferred, a wish maybe.

Drought is a complex and creeping phenomenon. It is also a trigger event that deepens underlying social vulnerabilities within communities.

Its effects permeate towns and households in many, often unforeseen, ways.

Now, almost a decade into a severe drought, many people in the region exist in survival mode, eking out an existence in the precarious, harsh context of our unfolding climate reality.

It has been eight years of hardship and uncertainty for the community of Williston, including the...

