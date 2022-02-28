Namibia: Naloba Decries 'Unfair Foreign Competition'

A new association representing the interests of local businesspeople said it is against the idea of allowing foreign nationals to do business in economic sectors that Namibians can do.

Namibia Local Business Association (Naloba) vice president Peter Amadhila believes certain sectors should only be reserved for Namibians, while foreigners should be allowed to add value in other areas such as manufacturing.

"It will be fair business. We will be buying what we don't have from them, and they buy what they don't have from us," he said last week during the official unveiling of the new association at Ongwediva.

According to Amadhila, more than 2 000 businesspeople have resigned from the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) since the beginning of this year to join the new association, which was formed last year.

He explained that Naloba is an all-Namibian business and non-profit association that is not politically affiliated nor tribalistic.

"This association will accommodate all businesspeople from small, medium and micro enterprises," he saaid.

He indicated that businesspeople will not be able to register as members of Naloba if they did not resign from the NCCI.

"The association is established to be a voice, a true heart to the business interests and needs of all native Namibian businessmen and women throughout all 14 regions," he emphasised.

The association has promised to give a voice to local businesspeople, whom they claim were never represented by the NCCI.

"To ensure all this is done, we will approach banks to relax the interest rates and loan repayment years," he noted.

The organisation will also approach the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) over tax relief for start-up businesses. Naloba members have requested a formal appointment with President Hage Geingob to brief him about the association.

According to Naloba president and prominent businessman Erastus Shapumba, the association was formed to help all the businesspeople countrywide.

Lawyer Maria Amupolo was announced as the association's legal advisor, while businessman Sacky Namuhuja is the secretary general.

"This association will represent all the businesspeople," he said, adding that those leading Naloba have been involved in business for years and understand the challenges on the ground.

Dismissive

Approached for comment, NCCI CEO Charity Mwiya dismissed suggestions that the organisation was rocked by mass resignations of members. "The NCCI is not experiencing loss of membership, so it is unclear where the black businesspeople are departing from.

If there are black businesses claiming to be members who have 'departed' I am sure your journalistic experience should guide you to ask them to prove they were members of the chamber. This would be an easy task as NCCI issues membership certificates annually to businesses on payment of membership renewal, which membership is an annual subscription," she said.

Mwiya defended the role of the NCCI, adding it was a body representing the interests of the business sector.

"Resultantly, it is run on a collective basis when it comes to representation. There is no place in the chamber's structures, from branch committee leadership and chairmanship right up to the board of directors and the presidency level, for individuals to create cults or followings," she said. "In short NCCI is not and the chamber does not accommodate individuals who wish to push their own agenda, settle scores with competitors, or cultivate a political career or advance an ethnic divisive agenda."

Former Walvis Bay NCCI president Johny Doeseb said the formation of new associations in the Erongo region are underway, especially in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. "Businesspeople left the NCCI because they are not represented, protected and promoted," he observed. According to Doeseb, the NCCI is supposed to represent the interests of the private sector, and not state-owned enterprises. "Joining the NCCI is voluntary, and any member can leave anytime if their interests are not represented," he said. - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na