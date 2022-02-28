Zimbabwe: Mpofu, Chitate Win FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon

ZIMBABWE'S distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Olivia Chitate made an impression at the inaugural FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon over the weekend when they came out tops in the 42.2km men and women categories.

Mpofu was the first to cross the finish line in the men's race in 2 hours 22 minutes 29 seconds.

In the women's section, Chitate emerged the winner in a time of 2 hours 55 minutes 22 seconds.

The 42.2km attracted a prize money of P50 000.

The event, which also featured a half-marathon, 10km race and 5km fun run, attracted over 3 000 athletes from different countries.

Mpofu and Chitate are part of athletes that were picked for training camps being organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe to prepare for major competitions.

The two missed the first camp held early this month in Bulawayo but are expected to attend the second one scheduled for March.