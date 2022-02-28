Zimbabwe: Mpofu, Chitate Win FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE'S distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Olivia Chitate made an impression at the inaugural FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon over the weekend when they came out tops in the 42.2km men and women categories.

Mpofu was the first to cross the finish line in the men's race in 2 hours 22 minutes 29 seconds.

In the women's section, Chitate emerged the winner in a time of 2 hours 55 minutes 22 seconds.

The 42.2km attracted a prize money of P50 000.

The event, which also featured a half-marathon, 10km race and 5km fun run, attracted over 3 000 athletes from different countries.

Mpofu and Chitate are part of athletes that were picked for training camps being organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe to prepare for major competitions.

The two missed the first camp held early this month in Bulawayo but are expected to attend the second one scheduled for March.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X