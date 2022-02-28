Zimbabwe: Two Terms for Vice Chancellor

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Vice chancellors of State universities will now be required to serve their institution only for two terms as part of Government 's deliberate plan to ensure good corporate governance, legislators heard today.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said only in exceptional circumstances will a vice chancellor have his or her term extended beyond two terms.

Prof Murwira was giving oral evidence this morning before Parliament's portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Innovation, Science and Technology which wanted him to unpack the Amendment of State Universities Statute Bill that is currently before Parliament.

Prof Murwira said one of the objectives of the Bill is to standardise and ensure uniformity in all State university operations.

He said one of the objectives of the Bill is to bring State universities in line with the need for 21st century university functions as agents of the industrialisation and modernisation agenda as expressed by the Government 's Education 5.0.

One of the objectives, said Prof Murwira, was to ensure that senior officers like vice chancellors served not more than two terms.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X