South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - the Hippie in a Suit

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Terry Bell

In early 1976 I read the signals emerging from both New Zealand and South Africa regarding rugby tours and potential insurrection and came to simple conclusions: There would be no more apartheid rugby tours of Aotearoa/New Zealand and, with the ANC in the apparent doldrums, the prospects for rebellion on the home front were minimal. It didn't take long for reality to prove me wrong on both counts.

In a classic example of how wishful thinking can influence analysis, I had, by early 1976, come to the conclusion that the anti-apartheid movement had all but won the apartheid rugby battle in New Zealand; that given the depth of division within the country, no politician would be crazy enough to allow another Springbok tour. At the same time, with the ANC not making much impression, it seemed that nothing was stirring on the home front.

Soweto, June 16, revealed only too clearly how wrong I was about the South African situation. That was when the domestically based and largely Black Consciousness-inspired rebellion erupted. But by then, the Bell family was on the road, taking an opportunity to learn what we could as we explored a geologically and geographically stunning country. And...

