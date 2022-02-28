Namibia: Kunene a Potential Green Hydrogen Hub

A new anticipated engine of growth for the domestic economy is anticipated to revive Kunene after the region was recognised for its potential to host the country's green hydrogen hub. This is as government last week received N$680 million from Germany to kick start Namibia's green hydrogen aspirations.

The funds are earmarked for three categories, namely N$85 million to fund the green hydrogen strategy and further studies to unlock economic potential, N$520 million will go towards a pilot programme for two hydrogen related operations in Namibia; and lastly was an N$85 million scholarship programme which can fund at least 200 students over the next five years.

"We determined from research that the Kunene region has really good wind and solar potential near the skeleton coast, so we look forward to unlocking this potential," said James Mnyupe, presidential economic advisor and green hydrogen commissioner. Mnyupe shared these sentiments last week during the Namibian and Germany green hydrogen project launch.

According to the 2021 Multidimensional Poverty Index released by the Namibia Statistics Agency, which provided a lucid indication of the geographical areas hardest hit by poverty, the Kunene stood out with the highest poverty rate at 64.1%. This is in part attributed to a devastating drought that decimated livelihoods, many of whom were dependent on livestock farming.

"The Kunene region's potential could be unlocked and massive contribution will be made to its economy through job creation and others as they are considered as one of the inactive contributors currently, but things are about to change," Mnyupe explained.

At the same occasion, Germany's green hydrogen innovation commissioner, Stefan Kaufmann, said green hydrogen is a game changer and has the chance to become the oil and gas of the future.

"With its gigantic potential for wind and solar energy, Namibia is an excellent starting position. The country can become a global player in green hydrogen production. This makes it an attractive partner for many countries," said Kaufmann.

Furthermore, higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the scholarships will advance Namibia's skills for a range of different interests to support the green hydrogen and renewable industries.

"Scholarships will be open to everyone, even those currently employed. I urge all to partake and take this opportunity. It will run through local and German universities depending on the specialisation," Kandjii-Murangi elaborated.