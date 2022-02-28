South Africa: Learning Curve - Harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution Begins With Education

analysis

Mduduzi Mbiza is a research associate at the University of Johannesburg. Professor Saurabh Sinha is an electronic engineer and Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, University of Johannesburg. The authors write in their personal capacity.

If we want to grow an inclusive economy, we must build a strong and stable Fourth Industrial Revolution education system, strengthen equality of opportunity, promote innovation and sustainable technologies, and revitalise local and national partnerships.

Over the years, South Africans have become accustomed to seeing pledges to address "the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment". It is a popular saccharine phrase that poor people are fed, especially in the lead-up to elections. This is perhaps because the catchphrase has an emotional appeal for those who are affected. However, the adage that "it is easier said than done" has resonance here - if statistics are anything to go by.

Increases in poverty, unemployment and the income gap have made it extremely challenging to combat inequality within and between countries worldwide. These factors, coupled with the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), are putting social justice under an ever-increasing threat in terms of unequal access to opportunities.

According to data from the 2019 general household survey...