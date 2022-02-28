South Africa: Former Mpumalanga Education Head Arrested

28 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is working hard to ensure that all role players implicated in the alleged irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the Mpumalanga Education Department are brought to book.

This after the department's former acting head of department, Jabulani Nkosi, was arrested and charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act during PPE procurement,valued at some R21 million.

"Nkosi was arrested on Friday. He appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court and was released on R10 000 bail. The matter was remanded to 20 April 2022 for further investigation.

"Nkosi was seconded from the Mpumalanga Department of Health to the position of accounting officer, and he has since returned to his position as chief director in the [provincial] Health Department," SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said.

Kganyago said the corruption-busting unit will apply to the Special Tribunal to have the PPE tender set aside and reviewed, and to "recover financial losses suffered by the State and the Education Department".

"The SIU is working closely with the [National Prosecuting Authority] and Hawks in this regard, and will continue to work together to ensure that all role players identified through SIU investigations in the alleged crimes in the Education Fepartment are held accountable for their actions," he said.

