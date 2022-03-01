Nigeria: Govt Completes, Hands Over 1km Road to Jigawa Poly

The federal ministry of works and housing has inaugurated and handed over four link roads totalling 1 kilometre to the Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, in Jigawa state.

In his address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Jigawa State, Atewolara Gabriel, said that the ministry was working on 76 road projects in selected federal tertiary institutions across the nation.

"We have successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76", he said.

The minister explained that the quality of infrastructure in the tertiary institutions would improve the learning environment, and impact positively on the quality of education.

He pointed out that the feedbacks from the students of the schools where the type of intervention had taken place testified to it.

"The summary of all the feedbacks from students and management staff of the institutions has demonstrated that the gap of the nation's infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs and construction on the major highways and schools," he said.

Accordingly, the minister stated that the construction of the internal roads in the tertiary institutions by federal government was a pointer to the progressive ideals of the current administration in improving the human condition by supporting education.

In his response, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Sabo Dutse, expressed happiness at the intervention, which he described as significant to the development of the polytechnic

The rector stated that with the road intervention, the polytechnic community was now living at peace with no fears of reptiles which the area was prone to before the intervention.

He, however, solicited further intervention by the federal government in areas like street and security lights and construction of sports complex in the polytechnic whenever the opportunity arises.

Chairman Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Kazaure Chapter, Dr. Abdul'azeez Badaru, said: "This will ease the stress of both staff and students.

"The access roads will enhance the environment and improve teaching and learning".

He also thanked the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alh. Babangida Hussain, for what he has done for the Fedpoly Kazaure

"I want to appeal to the minister to please include Federal Polytechnic Kazaure in the housing scheme of the ministry as the houses in the school are very few and very old, built by the Jigawa government before the conversion of the polytechnic to a federal institution, "he added