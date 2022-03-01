Zimbabwe: New Music Studio to Give Ghetto Youths a Voice

Upcoming producer and musician Austin Munyaradzi has launched a recording studio in Chitungwiza to promote local talent, especially among the disadvantaged girls and boys in the ghetto.

The studio, Deco Beats, was launched recently at a low-key ceremony with few family and friends in attendance owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Munyaradzi (26) revealed in an interview that being an upcoming musician was not easy in Zimbabwe, especially if one did not have access to resources and connections.

He decided to launch the recording studio to cater for ghetto youths who are finding it hard to penetrate the market.

"I think this is a first step to promote local artistes, especially in my hood.

"We have raw talent in the ghetto, but the challenge is having recording houses to cater for us.

"Some are expensive, and as a result some artistes' dreams are shuttered. I decided to open the recording studio with the limited resources that I have and I have already received overwhelming responses from the community."

Munyaradzi said he started music in 2017, but all was not rosy.

"Deco Beats is the name of the stable and it comprises Obriman, real name Obedience Kaburi, and myself," he said.

"The main thrust of our establishment is to harness the unknown and unrecognised youths.

"It is our wish that we offer them a chance to showcase their talents from scratch till they become established brands in the long run. My interest to get into the musical fraternity was solely motivated by the passion that I have towards music. Music flows in my blood, therefore, I am connected with music, so to say."

Munyaradzi said a plethora of artistes graced the studio before the launch.

"The list includes Golden Bvongo, Micho Bancho, Jahry, Jnr Fire, Curtis 21, Layan Killer,Lenny G and Mojotan.

"We already have got an upcoming riddim that is entitled "success riddim", featuring a bunch of artistes. Apart from production of music, I also venture into video and photo shooting and also we are into fashion and design.

"We are a multi-faceted mushrooming brand whose drive is to uplift the standards of living in our societies by providing access to vocational facilities to curb criminal activities.

"This can be so as a result of preoccupation and it concurrently fights drug abuse."

One female upcoming singer, Portia, applauded the recording studio for opening "at a great time".

"Well, as young girls we now have a place where we can shape our dreams,.

"I want to be the first girl to record under the label," she said