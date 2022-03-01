Nigerian Embassies Receive Over 256 Stranded Compatriots From Ukraine - Govt

The Nigerian Embassies in Romania, Hungary and Poland have received over 256 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine, while awaiting the arrival of 200 more in the coming days.

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement, on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania, where they had been provided accommodation and would be documented, while we finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

"Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary, had received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.

"We are expecting another batch of about 200 in the city of Budapest, tomorrow, Monday.

In Warsaw, Poland, 52 Nigerians and 23 others were being processed at the Polish government's reception point at Hala Kijowska.

"Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec, is a camp that is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and medicals for evacuees.

"We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens, in safety and dignity," he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had made arrangements with the authorities of the countries to grant access-free visa to stranded Nigerians.

The Nigerian government had also advised its nationals to cooperate with immigration officials at the border posts.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria