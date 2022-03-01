Nigeria: Russia-Ukraine War - Nigeria to Begin Evacuation Wednesday

A protest in London against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russia and Ukraine have commenced unconditional talks at the Ukranian-Belarusian border.

The Nigerian government on Monday announced that it will begin evacuation of Nigerians fleeing Ukraine from Wednesday.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, made this known at a meeting with Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representative.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an airlift by Air Peace for Nigerians willing to return to the country.

"We had to sit with Mr President very quickly last week, we went with the chief of staff, saw him and he approved that we should go ahead with an airlift. We negotiated with Air Peace, we tentatively fixed it for Wednesday; the idea is for Romania to be the hub," Mr Onyeama said.

According to Mr Onyeama, an estimated 1,000 Nigerians are ready to be picked up from Romania; 200 in Slovakia; 250 in Poland and 250 in Hungary. He added that about 150 Nigerians will be returning from Russia.

He added that though some Nigerians do not want to return home, they (Nigeria) have been given a timeline by these countries and are obliged to honour their own side of the agreement.

There are over 5,000 Nigerian students in Ukraine, the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine has ascertained.

Russia launched a military attack on Ukraine on Thursday and has sustained it despite sanctions by the U.S. and its allies.

Five days into the crisis, the situation remains tense with major Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv already targeted. Russia, however, says it is only targeting military facilities.

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine while about 3 million require humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

The exact death tolls are unclear as of Monday, but the United Nations (UN) has said 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded. The UN however said the figure is likely a vast undercount.