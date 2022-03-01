Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Founder of Complete Sports, Sunny Ojeagbase

28 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family, friends and professional associates of Founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Ltd, Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, whose vision and diligence transformed sports reporting and inspired a generation of media entrepreneurs.

The President, in a release on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with his wife and longtime business partner, Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ojeagbase, who worked with her husband in publishing, ministry and charity, bringing out many titles which include Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International (CFI), International Soccer Review (ISR) and Success Digest.

President Buhari affirmed that Ojeagbase, who worked for the Daily Times, Concord newspapers and The Guardian, before pioneering sports news publication in Nigeria in 1984, was also a teacher and preacher of the Word of God, and he lived by the tenets of the Holy Bible, greatly motivating others to grow spiritually and apply the principles of honesty, fairness and integrity in business.

He, therefore, prayed that Almighty God will remember the good works of the media entrepreneur and philanthropist and grant his soul eternal rest.

