East Africa: Drama as East African Legislative Assembly Ministers Go Awol

Arusha — DRAMA ensued at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) sitting as lawmakers demanded to know the whereabouts of the council of ministers.

The Counsel to the East African Community (CTC) Anthony Luyirika Kafumbe, who is also as an Ex-Officio Member of EALA had a hard time convincing day's speaker Abdulkadir Omar Aden, who stood in for Martin Ngoga on the minister's no-show.

The former's explanations were equally met by jeers and whistles from the lawmakers who gathered for the third meeting, fifth session in the fourth assembly last week, alleging that the EAC Council of Ministers were derailing the community.

The bone of contention among the lawmakers was three crucial bills that lay idle at the mercy of the council of ministers from the six partner states.

The proposed laws which ought to be brought to the assembly for tabling and discussions included The East African Community Financial Services Commission Bill, 2022, the EAC Surveillance Compliance and Enforcement Bill, 2022 and the EAC Standardisation, Accreditation and Conformity Assessment of 2022.

Such bills are a prerequisite to the envisioned Monetary Union, which allows the EAC partner states to progressively converge their currencies into a single currency in the community.

"If these bills aren't tabled anytime soon, there will be disruptions on the implementations of EAC's projects," warned Mr Aden.

Tanzania's lawmaker Fancy Nkuhi observed that the assembly was being put on the edge, in the good name of accountability.

The EALA member called for the formation of a select committee, which will hold the Council of Ministers to account.

On her part, Rose Akol Okullu from Uganda wondered why the house was being taken for granted, calling for its immediate adjournment following the Council of Ministers' conduct.

"The ministers were supposed to have concluded the legal framework to the Monetary Union... no one is here today, it will be difficult to continue with the session when they aren't around," she opined.

Her Ugandan counterpart George Stephen Odongo insisted that the doctrine of powers didn't mean that the assembly worked with the Council of Ministers.

According to the legislator, the narrative that EALA wasn't living up to its billing was partly exacerbated by the Council of Ministers.

"Many bills have neither been accented to nor have they seen the light of the day, by and large, Arusha has become the graveyard of our bills," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Article 13 of the Treaty of EAC's establishment notes that the Council shall consist of the Minister responsible for East African Community affairs of each partner state.

Some of the functions of the Council are to promote, monitor and keep under constant review the implementation of the programmes of the community and ensure the proper functioning and development of the community in accordance with the Treaty.

In his rejoinder, Dr Kafumbe informed the House that they couldn't table the bills, arguing that they were still within the council of minister's domain.

Such an argument would however not go well with lawmakers.

The day's speaker Mr Aden challenged the council of ministers to do justice to the people of East Africa, arguing that the supplementary budget which was brought to the house by the latter couldn't go as planned, if the ministers continued skipping sessions.

He was later compelled to adjourn the session to March 1 this year, when there is full representation of the Council of Ministers.