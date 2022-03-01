Kenya: Local Pros Tipped to Shine at Magical Kenya Open After Kenya Vision 2030 Boost

Nairobi — Kenya's professional golfers are better placed to perform well at this year's Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship slated for March 3-6 at the Muthaiga Golf Club after getting a boost from Vision 2030.

Kenneth Mwige, Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, said incentives currently being extended to the pros will go a long way to bolster confidence and performance that will see at least five golfers make the cut from last year's one.

Vision 2030 is supporting local and regional pros as well as amateurs and juniors for the second year running to help them cater for their expenses during the event.

"This year we are supporting local and regional pros and also our amateurs and top juniors playing in the Magical Kenya Open, this is something we have done since last year to enable players put their best foot forward in the tournament because their facilitation and administration like their taxis their movement hotels their caddies will be catered for," Mwige said.

"We are hoping that we will have a good show this year and see more than five golfers make it to the money bracket because last year we only had Samuel Njoroge as the only local who made the cut," the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat Director General added.

Over 500 million people will be watching this icon event and Kenya Vision 2030 is calling on local corporates and locals individuals to come forward and support the players in their quest for coveted title.

"We are looking forward to this event and holding an auction. The essence of this auction is to bring together lovers of sport so that we can put together some funds to support our players and also to motivate them and as you know Kenya is a sporting giant and we are all very proud of their achievements."

"We are happy that we are getting some serious interest from stakeholders for the first time. I'm happy we are a part of supporting the Magical Kenya Open as Vision 2030."

With a prize purse of Ksh 227.5 million ($2 million), the 2022 Magical Kenya Open draws over 150 golfers from Kenya and around the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players.