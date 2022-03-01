Rwanda: Byumba Diocese Gets New Bishop as Nzakamwita Retires

Pope Francis on Monday appointed Papias Musengamana as the new Bishop of Byumba Diocese, replacing Bishop Servilien Nzakamwita who is going into retirement.

Nzakamwita has led Byumba Diocese since 1996 until he recently sought retirement from the Pope.

The 55-year-old who was elevated to bishop, has been working as the rector of Nyakibanda Major Seminary located in Huye District.

The rectorate of Nyakibanda was previously headed by now-cardinal Antoine Kambanda before he was appointed bishop, and later cardinal.

Musengimana has held numerous duties in the Catholic Church since he was ordained in 1997 and posted at Kabgayi Diocese in Southern Province.

Here, he served as the Bishop's Secretary in 1997 to 1999, before going for further studies in Germany until 2005.

Musengimana later became the diocesan economist from 2006 to 2013, then was appointed vicar general later and rector of Kabgayi seminar from 2013 to 2017.

Since 2018, he has been serving as rector of Nyakibanda Major Seminary.

Musengamana, a theology graduate, is an alumni of Mwendo Primary School. He attended Kabgayi minor seminary and Rutongo Central Seminary for Secondary school, as part of his academic journey.