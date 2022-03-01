South Africa: Cutthroat Competition in Mobile Sector

Johannesburg — THE outright wins secured by three different operators in the Mobile Network Experience in South Africa report highlights the competitiveness of the sector in the country.

Opensignal conducted the survey.

Vodacom collected the most awards -the three experiential trophies (Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience), along with the 4G Coverage Experience award.

South African customers enjoyed the fastest average download speeds on MTN's network.

MTN won the Download Speed Experience award, with a score of 27,6 Mbps- 4,7 Mbps (20,7 percent).

MTN also secured the Upload Speed Experience outright with a score of 7.9 Mbps.

While Vodacom wins 4G Coverage Experience outright, Telkom that claims the other award for 4G extent in South Africa, that of 4G Availability, with a score of 89,5 percent.

Thus, users on Telkom's network were able to connect to 4G services almost 90 percent of the time.

The results in the Opensignal report are based on measurements collected across all major mobile operators in South Africa -Cell C, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom -over the period of 90 days between November and January.

5G measurements contributed to the overall scores.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) intends to run a long-delayed 4G and 5G spectrum auction in March 2022.