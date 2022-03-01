Nigeria: 2023 General Elections - INEC Publishes Notice of Election

1 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

INEC had unveiled the Timetable and Schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections in Abuja on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the Notice of Election for the 2023 general elections, in compliance with extant provisions of the law.

The commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued by the Director of Voter Education, Victor Aluko, in Abuja on Monday.

The commission stated that the official Notice on Monday, published in INEC offices in each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, contains the date for the election, and the place where the nomination papers are to be delivered.

"As contained in the Notice, the date for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Feb. 25, 2023, while the election for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly will hold on Saturday March 11, 2023."

The Commission also advised political parties to take note that the place for delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices would be at the INEC Headquarters Maitama, Abuja, via the online portal established for the purpose.

This was sequel to the signing into law of the Amendment to the Electoral Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Feb.25.

