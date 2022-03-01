South Africa Will Deploy More Troops to Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will shortly deploy additional troops to the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in the South African internet portal "Defence Web".

This combat group, to be known as "Combat Team Alpha" will consist of soldiers from the South African 2nd Infantry Battalion and the 1st Parachute Battalion and will "relieve and reinforce South African Special Forces in Mozambique".

The Mozambican defence and security forces, in alliance with Rwanda and SADC (Southern African Development Community), are fighting against islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado. South African troops are a key component of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

Combat Team Alpha is expected to deploy to Cabo Delgado in the next few weeks. In addition to the troops themselves, between 60 and 80 armoured personnel carriers are expected to be sent to Cabo Delgado, says the "Defence Web" article.

A Special Forces Group from the Fourth Special Forces Regiment will relive the unit from the Fifth Special Forces Regiment that has been deployed in Cabo Delgado since July 2021

Last July President Cyril Ramaphosa promised up to 1,495 members of the SANDF to help Mozambique combat terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado.

The South African navy may also send a frigate for "interdiction patrols" off the coast of Cabo Delgado.

In the 2022 budget delivered to the South African parliament last Wednesday, the country's Treasury said that South Africa's own national security hinges on the stability and prosperity of the African continent and particularly of the SADC region.

"As such, the Department of Defence will continue to participate in operations to support peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo and northern Mozambique, as part of the SADC standby force", said the Treasury. "These deployments will also assist the Department in achieving 100 per cent compliance with its SADC standby force pledge and external operations".