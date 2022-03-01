Egyptian Participation in the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly

About the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2)

Hosted by the UN Environment Programme, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) brings together representatives of the 193 Member States of the UN, businesses, civil society and other stakeholders to agree on policies to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

UNEA is organized in two steps. The first step - UNEA-5.1 - was an online-only meeting, which took place on February 22-23, 2021. The second step - UNEA-5.2 - is held in-person and online in Nairobi.

The resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) takes place online and in Nairobi on 28 February - 2 March 2022.

The overall theme for UNEA-5 is "Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals". This highlights the pivotal role nature plays in our lives and in social, economic and environmental sustainable development.

UNEA-5 is an opportunity for Member States to share best practices for sustainability. It will create momentum for governments build on and catalyze impact on multilateral environmental efforts to protect and restore the natural world on which our economies and societies depend.

Immediately after UNEA-5.2, the Assembly will hold a Special Session of the Assembly on 3 - 4 March 2022, which is devoted to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of UN Environment Programme in 1972.

Activities of the Egyptian Participation

Egypt's Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad headed to Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the second part of the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2).

The meeting is being held under the theme 'Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals' in the presence of representatives of 193 member states of the UN, companies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to agree on policies to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Fouad explained that the second part of the session will discuss the extent to which actions for nature are strengthened to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by focusing on the pivotal role that the environment plays in our lives and in sustainable social, economic, and environmental development.

She added that the meeting comes to affirm that the environment is the main element to achieve the ambitions of the 2030 agenda adopted by all UN member states in 2015 to end poverty and conflict, build just and inclusive societies, and ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources.

Moreover, Fouad stressed the importance of environmental issues to which Egypt contributed to solving through its presidency of the 14th Conference on Biological Diversity and its preparation of the draft roadmap for the post-2020 period before handing over the presidency to China last October.

The minister added that a number of topics will be discussed in the ministerial meetings, including waste and chemicals management, green economy issues, biodiversity, and the role of nature in achieving sustainable development, as well as climate change issues.

On the side-lines of the session's meetings, Fouad will hold a series of bilateral meetings with her counterparts to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and prepare for the COP 27, which is scheduled to be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad participated in a meeting with the first technical mission of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat to discuss the COP27 roadmap and logistical and technical preparations taken on that score.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Environment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting tackled the design of the conference venue and pavilions planned to host COP27 activities.

The meeting also dealt with precautionary measures set to be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as lessons learned from the COP26 conference held last year in Glasgow.

The minister said that Egypt spares no effort to ensure that the COP27 conference, planned to be held in November in Sharm El Sheikh, would be organized in a way that reflects Egypt's distinguished stance and the nobility of its people.

The minister issued directives to set up booths for the young people to help them present their ideas, innovations and success stories.

For their part, the mission representatives praised efforts taken by Egypt in preparation for the conference.

They also voiced their confidence in Egypt's ability to finalize all such preparations as per the pre-set timetable.