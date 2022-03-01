Sudan: Darfur Displaced Coordinator Receives Death Threats, Lawyers Stalked

28 February 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur — Civil society leaders and lawyers in Darfur have complained of an escalation in the frequency of threats against their person, as well as unwarranted surveillance.

Adam Rejal, the official spokesman for the Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur, said that he has received death threats. He explained in a statement on Thursday that he received a threat via a phone call and a message from a source known to him, and another threat from an unknown source.

The Darfur Bar Association confirmed that a number of its members were subjected to threats, surveillance, and prosecutions, and the vice-chairman of the body had previously been tracked in the evening more than once in two shaded cars.

