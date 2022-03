Kereinik — A group of 10 women were wounded in an attack in the area of Kereinik, West Darfur, on Sunday morning.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the displaced women went to collect straw and firewood in the forests of Kondi, four kilometres southeast of Kereinik. The women were attacked by 'militiamen', who beat them severely.

Witnesses say that the victims, two of whom are pregnant women, sustained various injuries including cuts to the face and thighs.