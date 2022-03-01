Sudan: UNITAMS Releases First Report on Talks to Break Political Impasse

Khartoum — The UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) today released its summary report of the first stage of the consultations carried out with political forces and civil society groups in Sudan, with the goal to restore the path of transition towards civil and democratic transformation.

The report was originally expected to be presented at a press conference by UNITAMS head Volker Perthes on Sunday, but was postponed "to allow further coordination with regional partners on a common strategy and the design of the next phase of a political process for Sudan."

UNITAMS head Volker Perthes presents the report at a press conference in Khartoum this morning (In Arabic)

UNITAMS statement:

In 2019, the victory of the Sudanese revolution and its slogans of freedom, peace, and justice provided a unique and inspiring example for the world over. It was the unprecedented courage of the Sudanese youth, women, and men in their continuous struggle to liberate from dictatorship, which opened the door to a new future in Sudan, in which the problems of the past would be addressed, and the Sudanese state would be rebuilt on the foundations of civility and democracy that its people aspire to.

The United Nations was committed from the first moment to go hand in hand with the people of Sudan on this journey, and to provide all possible support and assistance in the journey of democratisation, reform, and reconstruction that the Sudanese people aspire to in the transitional period that followed the victory of the revolution.

The military coup of 25 October 2021 constituted a significant setback in realising the goals to be achieved during the transitional period in Sudan. However, we remain hopeful that the Sudanese people will be able to restore the path of transition towards civil and democratic transformation, benefiting from the experiences of the past and focusing on the promises of the future.

'Such an outcome can only be Sudanese-made and Sudanese-owned in order to succeed'

On 8 January 2022, following the resignation of Prime Minister Hamdok after various unsuccessful domestic initiatives to restore the constitutional order, UNITAMS launched a political process that started with initial consultations with a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders to address the current political impasse and develop a path towards democracy and peace.

The report that we present today represents a summary of the opinions and areas of convergence and divergence heard by the mission during 110 consultation meetings with over 800 participants - one third of them women - from various parts of Sudan, as well as those contained in over 80 written submissions. This report will help in formulating and designing the next stage of the process in order to break the current political impasse. Such an outcome can only be Sudanese-made and Sudanese-owned in order to succeed.

'Despite variances in opinions, there were several areas of consensus'

Although this report may disappoint those who expected a solution from the UN, the objective of this process remains to support a Sudanese solution towards emerging from the current political crisis towards realising the goals of their revolution. However, a prominent outcome of the report is that despite variances in opinions, there were several areas of consensus. Most consultees identified similar points of concern emerging from the recent past. We identified areas of consensus and divergences between the different interlocutors we have consulted. These reflect the views of Sudanese participants. The UN has no position on these views and opinions, but they will assist through the next stages of the political process.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting a civilian-led democratic government as the ultimate objective of the transitional period in Sudan, as per its mandate. We are likewise guided by the principles of the Organisation, including respect for human rights and the centrality of women and youth participation in a political process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In "Our Common Agenda" Report of September 2021, Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed the unequivocal commitment of the United Nations "to promote respect for democracy and human rights, and to enhance democratic governance and the rule of law by strengthening transparent and accountable governance and independent judicial institutions." This puts the aspirations that the Sudanese people wish to achieve at the heart of the future global agenda. I assure the Sudanese that they will not walk alone. We will be working side-by-side with our international and regional partners - particularly the African Union and IGAD - in the coming phase, to push the political process forward with the participation of all Sudanese actors in order to restore the path of civil and democratic transformation in Sudan. Satisfying the aspirations of Sudan's people and realising the slogans of their 2019 revolution are our ultimate objectives.