Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Italian Foreign Minister

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Monday, in Algiers, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The audience was held in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra, Principal Private Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic Abdelaziz Khellaf, Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab and Chief Executive Officer of Sonatrach Toufik Hakkar," added the source.