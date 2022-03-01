Algeria: Public Administration - Prime Minister Chairs Graduation Ceremony of 50th Class

Algiers — Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane chaired Monday, in Algiers, the graduation ceremony of the 50th class of the National School of Public Administration (NSPA), named "Martyr Malika Gaïd."

The graduation ceremony was attended by the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Kamal Beldjoud, the minister of Finance, Abderrahmane Raouya, the minister of the Digital Strategy and Statistics, Hocine Cherhabil, the adviser to the president of the Republic for Foreign Relations, Abdelhafid Allahoum, the advisor to the president of the Republic for Legal and Judicial Affairs, Boualem Boualem, the advisor to the president of the Republique for Archives and National Memory, Abdelmadjid Chikhi, the mediator of the Republic, Brahim Merad, the wali (governor) of Algiers, Ahmed Maabed, in addition to teachers, researchers and students of the National School of Public Administration.

After taking a family photo with the graduates, Benabderrahmane honoured top-ranked graduates, to whom he handed the diplomas, and paid tribute to the family of the martyr Malika Gaïd, after whom this 50th class is named.

In an address, the director of the National School of Public Administration, Abdelmalik Mezhouda, commended the efforts of the teachers and their dedication to ensuring the training of the graduates in a context marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that with the new class, the National School of Public Administration "has added a new milestone to the efforts of modernization of the administration and the improvement of the public service."