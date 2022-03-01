Ghana: Govt to Review Mining Laws - Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General's Department is reviewing mining laws to give impetus to the fight against the poor ecological impact of mining in Ghana.

The review will enable the country to reap the full benefits of its mineral resources to meet its development needs.

In addition, the government is resourcing the Mineral Commission (MC) to empower it to effectively regulate the negative impact of mining.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, who disclosed this said Mineral Commission has been decentralized to regions and districts with adequate staffing to ensure it delivers on its mandate.

He added that the Ministry was working with the Office of the Attorney-General to amend the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) to prohibit the manufacture, sale, supply and use of the floating device, popularly known as changfans to save water bodies in Ghana.

He hinted that the government has invested in the Commission's IT department to enable it to process mining applications online and monitor mining activities from the office.

He said the necessary regulatory framework, Tracking Earth Moving and Mining Equipment Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2404), has also been enacted to enable the Commission to track all earthmoving and mining equipment to know, in real-time, where these machines are located and what they are being used for.

"The Minerals Commission has commenced processes for the tracking of this equipment [heavy duty earth moving machines] to prevent environmental destruction," he added.

He said the government believes in the participation of local people in mining and as such, it has come out with a sustainable and indigenous local content mining policy - Community Mining Schemes-- a responsible and sustainable small-scale mining with community ownership.

Under this scheme, he said, the Mineral Commission has been tasked to develop an Operational Manual to guide small-scale gold miners against environmental destruction.

Also, the Commission would develop a database of small-scale gold miners to enable the government to monitor their activities properly, he added.

He said the Commission has already purchased 100 mercury-free ore processing equipment machines for miners across the country to reduce mercury emissions from the sector to the environment.

"The government will provide a mini-clinic or first aid post, washrooms, changing rooms, storage facilities for hazardous materials, portable water storage facility, and ore processing area, with a mercury-free ore processing equipment for the small-scale gold miners," he said.

He said the government would do everything right to make Ghana realize the benefits of mining without environmental destruction.