Morocco: 1,534 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine, a Number Expected to Rise

28 February 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — he number of Moroccans who have left Ukraine, via the border posts, amounted Monday at 16:00, to 1,534 people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

This number, which is expected to rise, is divided between Poland with 720 people, Romania with 384 people, Slovakia with 300 people and Hungary with 130 people, the same source said.

The peak of exits was recorded on Monday at the border with Poland with 600 Moroccans who left Ukraine, following the military operation launched by Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad has dispatched about twenty consular officials, including four former consuls general, to assist and help the teams of Moroccan embassies already on the ground, to welcome and provide the necessary assistance to Moroccans in the four countries bordering Ukraine.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X