Morocco: 1,534 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine, a Number Expected to Rise

Rabat — he number of Moroccans who have left Ukraine, via the border posts, amounted Monday at 16:00, to 1,534 people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

This number, which is expected to rise, is divided between Poland with 720 people, Romania with 384 people, Slovakia with 300 people and Hungary with 130 people, the same source said.

The peak of exits was recorded on Monday at the border with Poland with 600 Moroccans who left Ukraine, following the military operation launched by Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad has dispatched about twenty consular officials, including four former consuls general, to assist and help the teams of Moroccan embassies already on the ground, to welcome and provide the necessary assistance to Moroccans in the four countries bordering Ukraine.