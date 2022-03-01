Rwanda Rallies Global Private Sector to Help End Plastic Pollution

The Minister for Environment, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya has called upon the global private sector to play a major role in ending plastic pollution worldwide.

The call is part of the Rwanda's statement during the 5th session of the United National Environment Assembly taking place in Nairobi, Kenya, where she represented President Paul Kagame.

The global treaty on eliminating plastic pollution being discussed at the conference was sponsored by Rwanda and Peru and more than 60 countries have expressed their support for the treaty on eliminating plastic pollution proposed by Rwanda and Peru.

"This year, the spirit of multilateralism and cooperation has enabled us all to imagine a world free from plastic pollution. Such a promising future is only possible because of the work of dedicated environmental policy makers from around the world represented here today," she said.

She noted that this was the spirit that led Rwanda and a fellow member state to draft a resolution to begin the process of creating an international, legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

"Such an instrument will reduce global plastic waste by curbing the manufacture and use of single-use plastics and foster a viable circular economy for plastics by considering their full life cycle," she said.

She commended Peru and all other nations who co-sponsored the inclusive resolution.

The resolution, she said, was provisionally approved by the open-ended committee of permanent representatives early morning on Monday.

"The support of the global private sector is also noted. While the development of an instrument may take time, I encourage all nations to start implementing policies that address plastic waste," she said.

Depending on how the talks progress, a draft treaty could potentially be ready for adoption by 2024.

Rwanda outlawed the manufacturing, importation, use and sale of plastic carry bags in 2008 and later single-use plastic items in 2019.

During the assembly, Mujawamariya also presented some of Rwanda's ambitious targets in protecting the environment.

"This assembly remains a critical forum to discuss the most pressing environmental issues affecting our planet. In Rwanda our ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (climate action pledges) will see the country reduce emissions by 38 percent by 2030," she said.

She noted that Rwanda has also planned to expand the Volcanoes National Park which will increase the habitat of Rwanda's mountain gorillas by 23 percent.

"Our efforts to protect and create new habitat for species like the critically endangered Eastern black rhino are progressing well. We are building on the long-term efforts to rehabilitate urban wetlands that can be enjoyed by people and provide a haven for nature to thrive," she added.